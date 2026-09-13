TSLS overhauls systems to put students first

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS) is overhauling its systems and scholarship administration to provide a more student-focused service while strengthening accountability for public funds.

Launching the TSLS 2027 Scholarship and Policy Handbook, chief executive Dr Apisalome Movono said the organisation had embarked on a programme of organisational change since the beginning of 2026.

He said the 2027 Handbook brought TSLS policies together in a format intended to provide greater clarity for students, parents, tertiary institutions and other stakeholders.

Dr Movono said TSLS had reviewed its scholarship schemes, operating processes and engagement with tertiary institutions, while strengthening how it identified and responded to students facing difficulties.

“We have progressively moved towards a people-centred, student-focused and data-driven organisation, one that balances compassion with accountability, opportunity with responsibility, and investment in education with prudent stewardship of public resources,” he said.

TSLS had also almost completed the digitisation and analysis of decades of scholarship records, including tens of thousands of historical files.

“We are building a TSLS that understands that behind every application number is a young person; behind every student is a family; and behind every scholarship is an investment made by the people of Fiji,” he said.

The organisation had strengthened collaboration with State agencies and institutions to better understand the journey of scholarship recipients, from entering tertiary education and completing their studies to employment, meeting their obligations and contributing to Fiji.

Dr Movono said areas that had created difficulties for students, including enrolment, allowances, travel, academic progression and bond administration, were being redesigned around simplicity, transparency and service.