FTU wants constitutional ban on corporal punishment

The Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) is calling for constitutional protection against corporal punishment, insisting that children must be protected from all forms of physical punishment, violence and degrading treatment.

In its submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, the union opposed any provision that would permit or legitimise corporal punishment, including in schools.

It recommended removing any exception that allows corporal punishment and explicitly guaranteeing every child's right to protection from physical and psychological violence.

FTU general secretary Muniappa Goundar said schools should provide safe learning environments where discipline was based on respect rather than physical punishment.

“Schools must remain safe environments where discipline is achieved through positive, respectful and child-centred approaches,” Mr Goundar said.

The union said children had an inherent right to dignity and safety, and constitutional reform should strengthen those protections.

Union rejects coup immunity

The FTU also called for the removal of blanket constitutional immunities protecting those involved in coups and unconstitutional changes of government.

It argued that such protections weakened democratic accountability and public confidence in the rule of law.

“Such provisions risk undermining the rule of law, public confidence and the principle that no person is above the law,” Mr Goundar said.

The union recommended removing blanket and entrenched immunities, subject to proper legal consideration of existing constitutional arrangements.

“No future unconstitutional seizure of power should receive immunity,” he said.

Workers' rights

The FTU also wants stronger constitutional protection for workers and trade union representatives.

It opposed blanket restrictions preventing trade union officials and employees from exercising their political and civic rights.

The union said any restrictions should be narrowly defined and justified by genuine conflicts of interest rather than used to suppress legitimate trade union advocacy.

It also called for stronger protection against victimisation of union representatives, enforceable rights and good-faith collective bargaining.

“Limitations on fundamental freedoms must be necessary, proportionate and subject to independent judicial scrutiny,” Mr Goundar said.

The union further recommended reviewing provisions requiring consultation with the Office of the Attorney-General on constitutional appointments where such requirements could compromise institutional independence.

On employment conditions, the FTU said the right to work should be supported by fair remuneration and decent working conditions.

It called for a transparent, evidence-based minimum wage-setting framework that considered the cost of living, inflation, basic household needs, productivity and workers' interests.

National identity

The union also supported retaining a common Fijian national identity for all citizens while recognising and protecting the identities and rights of indigenous and other communities.

“Unity must not require cultural assimilation, and cultural recognition must not undermine equal citizenship,” Mr Goundar said.

The FTU said constitutional reform should be judged by whether it strengthened democracy, protected rights, improved working conditions and made children safer.

“Teachers understand that the foundations of a just society are laid in the classroom.

“Children must learn to respect the law, value human dignity and resolve differences peacefully. Those lessons are credible only when our national institutions demonstrate the same principles,” the union said.

Mr Goundar urged the parliamentary committee to ensure the final constitutional framework served all citizens rather than those holding political power.

“A Constitution must never serve the interests of those who hold power at the expense of those whom power is meant to serve,” Mr Goundar said.

“It must serve every citizen, protect every child, respect every worker and hold every institution accountable.”

The FTU said it remained willing to contribute to the constitutional reform process in the interests of teachers, children and the wider community.