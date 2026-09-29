Nation

Daughters carry on dad’s police legacy

Ms Vaciloa, 26, of Tuatua, Labasa, said her father’s dedication to policing had strongly influenced her decision to join the Force.

Tuesday 29 September 2026 | 15:00

Livia Vaciloa

Livia Vaciloa shows a photo of her late father, police officer Meliseru Vaciloa, at Labasa Police Station on September 29, 2026

Devisha Prakash

When Livia Vaciloa puts on her police uniform, she carries with her the legacy of her late father, Meliseru Vaciloa.

And she is not alone.

Her younger sister is also a police officer, meaning the two daughters are continuing the work of a father who dedicated 16 years of his life to the Fiji Police Force.

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Mr Vaciloa died on May 24 at the age of 52, just nine days after celebrating his birthday.

Speaking during the Police Remembrance Day ceremony at Labasa Police Station this morning, Ms Vaciloa, 26, of Tuatua, Labasa, said her father’s dedication to policing had strongly influenced her decision to join the Force.

Now in her eighth year as a police officer, Ms Vaciloa serves in Labasa, while her younger sister serves in Nadi.

“My dad was a really kind-hearted person. He really had a big heart,” she said.

Ms Vaciloa said the number of people who attended her father’s funeral showed the impact he had on those around him.

She now hopes to carry those same qualities into her own life and service.

“I aspire to be the type of person that he was, loving and open-hearted to people,” she said.

Her father was also a major influence on her younger sister’s decision to become a police officer.

The family’s connection to policing extends further, with an aunt also serving in the Force.


Faith through grief

But continuing the family’s policing legacy has come while Ms Vaciloa and her family are still grieving.

She said losing her father had been particularly difficult as she balanced her work with supporting her family.

“It has been really a very challenging phase to go through,” she said.

Prayer, faith and time together as a family have helped them cope with the loss.

“I believe that with God, with prayer, with family time, we can overcome this pain,” she added.

For Ms Vaciloa and her younger sister, their father’s 16 years of service did not end with his death. His influence continues through two daughters who followed him into the Force.


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