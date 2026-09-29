Nation

All $31m cocaine exhibits tampered with, missing

The investigation is now focused on those directly charged with managing the exhibits at the High Court Registry.

Tuesday 29 September 2026 | 16:30

Government Buildings in Suva that houses the court house.

All drug exhibits linked to the $31 million Joshua Aziz Rahman cocaine case and kept at the Suva High Court Registry were tampered with, with forensic tests on the remaining exhibits returning negative for illicit drugs.

This means the substances remaining in the exhibits did not test positive for the drugs they were purported to contain.

The investigation is now focused on those directly charged with managing the exhibits at the High Court Registry.

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A person of interest allegedly involved in the incident is currently overseas and will be questioned as part of the investigation.

The latest development follows the discovery that seven bars of cocaine linked to Rahman’s case were missing from the High Court exhibit room two weeks ago.

The cocaine had been kept at the court following Rahman’s conviction and sentencing in 2021.

Police subsequently launched an investigation into the missing exhibits and how the drugs were handled and secured at the High Court Registry.

Investigations continue.


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