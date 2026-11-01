Dry wells, empty tanks leave Uciwai families struggling

Residents of Uciwai, Nadi, are struggling to secure a reliable water supply, with dry wells, empty tanks and delayed water deliveries adding to their hardship as the prolonged dry spell continues.

Retired sugarcane farmer Tota Ram, 71, and his family have been living on their 24-acre property since 2000.

Before the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) extended its supply to the area, the family relied on a well they built to meet their water needs.

“If there is no power, we can use a candle, but if there is no water, it is a big hassle,” he said.

“The streams are dry here. We have a well, but it might have only 18 inches of water left.”

Mr Ram said Government water carting services were reaching the area twice a week.

With Diwali approaching, he said the shortage was making it difficult for families to prepare and clean their homes for the festival.

Rattan Pillay, 74, of Uciwai/Nalovo Number Three, said his well had dried up, leaving his family struggling to meet their daily needs.

“Our well is dry, and if it rained, I could fill two big tanks easily. But this is a dry season,” he said.

He said although water connections were installed during the FijiFirst government’s term, there had been little or no pressure through the pipes.

“Government should allow the water to come right to our doorsteps. Water trucks do come, but sometimes after seven to eight days. It is hard. How can we survive?”

The shortage has also disrupted education at Uciwai Sangam School.

Students were sent home early last Friday after the school’s water supply ran out, leaving its toilet facilities in an unhygienic condition.

A message from the school management advised parents that the water tank supplying the toilets was empty and a requested water truck had yet to arrive.

The school said the situation posed serious health and hygiene concerns for students and staff, adding that the early dismissal had been approved by the Ministry of Education.

School president Damodran Naidu said parents had repeatedly raised concerns about the shortage.

“Parents drop their children at school and go to work. If children return home early and turn on the stove because they want something to eat, there is a huge risk,” he said.

“Secondly, since the day our meter was connected until today, there has never been a single drop of water from the taps.”

The issue was also raised by youth advocate Ria Datt at the Fiji Media Association town hall meeting at the Fiji National University Nasinu Campus.

Addressing members of Parliament, Ms Datt questioned the Government’s priorities, saying constitutional review discussions should not overshadow the basic need for reliable water access in communities across Nadi and Lautoka.

She highlighted the impact of the prolonged shortages on families, schools and religious celebrations such as Diwali, calling for greater accountability from political leaders.

Access to water, she said, was a fundamental human right.

“I have raised the issue. Now, I hope Uciwai gets the water its people deserve. I will keep asking the difficult questions until Uciwai and other villages across Nadi and the Western Division have a reliable water supply. I will not stay silent until promises become action,” she said.

Water carting has since begun in the area.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has warned that El Niño conditions are underway and are expected to continue until February 2027, raising concerns about prolonged dry conditions.

The Water Authority of Fiji and the National Disaster Management Office have also urged communities to conserve water as the country prepares for an extended dry period.