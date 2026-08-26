Seruiratu pushes for in-taxi cameras to protect drivers

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has called on taxi drivers to install in-vehicle cameras and urged authorities to consider digital booking technology to improve safety following the latest attack on a taxi driver.

Mr Seruiratu said cameras could provide crucial evidence to Police, while a properly regulated digital booking system could create records of passengers and journeys.

“I also encourage taxi drivers and operators, where financially possible, to install cameras inside their vehicles. In-vehicle cameras can provide important evidence when a crime occurs and assist Police in identifying and locating those responsible. Government and the relevant authorities should consider how they can support operators to make this technology more affordable and accessible.”

His call follows the latest attack on a taxi driver, which Mr Seruiratu strongly condemned.

“I strongly condemn the latest attack on a taxi driver. This is another disturbing incident involving a person who was simply trying to earn an honest living and provide an essential service to the public.”

He said attacks against taxi drivers should not become normalised, given the risks they face while working at all hours and travelling to unfamiliar or isolated locations.

“We cannot allow attacks on taxi drivers to become something that we simply read about in the news and move on from. Every such incident should concern us because taxi drivers are among those workers who are particularly vulnerable. They work at all hours, travel to unfamiliar and sometimes isolated locations, and often have no way of knowing who is getting into their vehicle.”





More Police patrols

Mr Seruiratu called on the Fiji Police Force to increase its presence and patrols, particularly at night and in areas where robberies and attacks against taxi drivers had been reported.

“I call on the Fiji Police Force to increase Police presence and patrols, particularly at night and in areas where attacks and robberies involving taxi drivers have been reported. Greater surveillance and a stronger Police presence can act as a deterrent and provide some reassurance to drivers who are out working late at night.”

Mr Seruiratu said Fiji should also consider modernising its taxi industry through ride-sharing and digital booking technology.

“It is also high time that we have a serious discussion about moving our taxi industry towards modern ride-sharing and digital booking technology.”

He said a key safety advantage of such applications was the digital record created of a passenger and journey.

“A major safety advantage of ride-sharing applications is that there is a digital record of the journey and the person who booked it. Drivers should not always have to pick up completely unknown passengers with no record of who they are or where the journey began.”

Mr Seruiratu proposed a regulated system capable of recording bookings, passenger account details, pick-up and drop-off locations and trip information, subject to privacy safeguards.

“This does not mean abandoning our existing taxi industry. It means modernising it and giving our taxi drivers access to technology that can make their work safer. Government, the Land Transport Authority, Police and taxi associations should begin discussing how such a transition can be introduced in a practical and affordable manner.”

He said technology such as GPS tracking, registered bookings and cameras could provide greater protection and accountability for both drivers and passengers.

“Taxi drivers should not have to risk their lives every time they accept a fare.”

Mr Seruiratu urged Police to ensure those responsible for the latest attack were brought to justice.

“The warning signs are already there. We should act now rather than wait for another driver to be seriously injured or killed before we decide that something needs to change.”