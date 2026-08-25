Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji’s tourism industry is fully prepared to host an influx of world leaders for October’s Pre-COP31 summit, drawing on the country’s experience in hosting Commonwealth leaders two decades ago.

“We can do it. Our people know what to do, from the airport to the hotel, all the excursions,” Mr Gavoka said yesterday. He described Fiji’s tourism product as among the best in the world.

Mr Gavoka said tourism, which contributes nearly 40 per cent of economic activity, would handle the added spotlight.

“We are fully prepared,” he said.

The Pre-COP31 meeting will be held in Nadi from October 5 to 8, with a special leaders’ component in Tuvalu before the main COP31 summit, hosted by Türkiye in Antalya in November.

Fiji’s tourism boom, which saw a record of more than 100,000 visitors in July alone, comes as Government finalises preparations alongside Australia, which is supporting the Pacific-hosted Pre-COP under an agreement with Türkiye.

Leaders invited to attend include United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka said last week that invitations had been personally delivered to Malaysia and South Korea, though the exact number of leaders attending remained unconfirmed.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has previously said Fiji had signed security cooperation agreements with Australia and New Zealand for the summit.

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