Fiji among world's worst-hit for HIV: Justice Minister

Fiji is among the countries with high HIV rates globally, behind countries such as South Africa and Mozambique, Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said.

He made the comment yesterday while opening the Pacific Dialogue on Transnational Organised Crime and Corrections at the Holiday Inn, Suva.

“We are listed with the highest records of HIV, behind South Africa and Mozambique,” Mr Turaga said.

His comments came after Cabinet declared Fiji’s HIV outbreak a national crisis on Wednesday.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya announced the declaration, citing 2,016 new diagnoses last year, up from 1,583 the previous year.

“Cabinet has endorsed declaring the HIV outbreak a national crisis. So, we are declaring it a national crisis under emergency powers,” Ms Tabuya said.

Under Chapter 9 of the 2013 Constitution, emergency powers allow certain rights to be temporarily limited, but only where strictly necessary.

By the end of 2025, about 3,535 people were living with HIV in Fiji, with 1,979 receiving antiretroviral therapy.

Mr Turaga linked the crisis to corrections, saying drug use behind bars was fuelling transmission.

The Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) says 206 inmates currently have HIV, a 9.3 per cent prevalence rate, up from 7.8 per cent in 2025.

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) representative Megumi Hara warned that rising drug convictions could bring more cases of HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis into prisons.

She said corrections staff also faced greater risk of corruption pressure as case numbers grew.

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