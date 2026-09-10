Fiji to hold Pre-COP31 summit with or without global leaders

Fiji’s Pacific-led Pre-COP31 summit will proceed in October “with or without” major world leaders, Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya says, even as organisers continue efforts to secure global attendance.

Speaking ahead of the October 5-8 gathering in Nadi and Tuvalu, Ms Tabuya said the event was fundamentally a Pacific platform and not a substitute for the main COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, in November.

“This is really a gathering of Pacific peoples, governments, NGOs, civil society, children, youth, women, you name it,” she said.

Invitations remain open to global leaders, including China, India, Japan and Southeast Asian nations, and were sent directly by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

“Global leaders are very busy people, but we haven’t given up hope yet,” Ms Tabuya said.

She said digital platforms would allow organisers to broadcast Pacific voices worldwide regardless of who attends in person, including a possible live link from Tuvalu.

“We can even go live from Tuvalu and meet with Fiji, and our world leaders can join virtually as well,” she said.

Countries unable to send heads of state have been invited to send ministers instead, she added.

The comments follow reports that Australia, which is funding the summit, had struggled to confirm the attendance of non-Pacific leaders.

The Ministry of Environment said last week that some leaders from the Caribbean and Europe had already confirmed for the Tuvalu leaders’ event, with discussions continuing to secure Japan’s Prime Minister.

“We can only hope, but otherwise it will proceed with or without them,” Ms Tabuya said.