Environment

Fiji to hold Pre-COP31 summit with or without global leaders

Minister Tabuya says October summit remains a Pacific platform as organisers seek global participation

Friday 11 September 2026 | 05:30

government-mp-lynda-tabuya

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya in Parliament.

Parliament of Fiji

Fiji’s Pacific-led Pre-COP31 summit will proceed in October “with or without” major world leaders, Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya says, even as organisers continue efforts to secure global attendance.

Speaking ahead of the October 5-8 gathering in Nadi and Tuvalu, Ms Tabuya said the event was fundamentally a Pacific platform and not a substitute for the main COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, in November.

“This is really a gathering of Pacific peoples, governments, NGOs, civil society, children, youth, women, you name it,” she said.

Related stories

Invitations remain open to global leaders, including China, India, Japan and Southeast Asian nations, and were sent directly by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

“Global leaders are very busy people, but we haven’t given up hope yet,” Ms Tabuya said.

She said digital platforms would allow organisers to broadcast Pacific voices worldwide regardless of who attends in person, including a possible live link from Tuvalu.

“We can even go live from Tuvalu and meet with Fiji, and our world leaders can join virtually as well,” she said.

Countries unable to send heads of state have been invited to send ministers instead, she added.

The comments follow reports that Australia, which is funding the summit, had struggled to confirm the attendance of non-Pacific leaders.

The Ministry of Environment said last week that some leaders from the Caribbean and Europe had already confirmed for the Tuvalu leaders’ event, with discussions continuing to secure Japan’s Prime Minister.

“We can only hope, but otherwise it will proceed with or without them,” Ms Tabuya said.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiEnvironment

Most popular

From Left: Taina Sela , Alekisio Sela (graduate), Mikaele Sela, Joeli Sela and his wife Limiva Taito on September 10, 2026. Photo: Talei Roko
Community

Sela’s master’s journey inspires three children

Hibiscus Albert Park
Nation

Council to take responsibility for Albert Park rehabilitation

Macuata-i-wai
Nation

Macuata-i-Wai climate project enters final phase with two houses

Peniona Ra­nitu
Rugby

Ranitu back as Maroons head coach

Flying Fijians No.8 Elia Canakaivata
Rugby

Flying Fijians ready for Canada test

Naitasiri Under-20 rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on September 5, 2026.
Rugby

Naitasiri U20 preps for Navosa

Charity Queen, Miss Fiji Sugar Corporation Verenaisi Shekinah Waikarawa.
Lifestyle

FSC reclaims Miss Charity crown after two years

Nineteen-year-old Seini Didi shares her graduation joy with her mother, Tarusila Tuvi, at the Naleba Youth Training Centre in Labasa on September 4, 2026.
Lifestyle

Didi’s graduation fuels civil service dream

Miss Hibiscus 1962, Eta Qereqeretabua, and her daughter, Miss Hibiscus 1988, Lenora Qereqeretabua, share a special moment as generations of Hibiscus Queens come together to celebrate seven decades of the festival’s rich history and legacy.
Lifestyle

64 years later, Eta Qereqeretabua's Hibiscus memories still bloom