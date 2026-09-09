Nation

Fiji may not need new Pacific roving ambassador: PM

Prime Minister says Fiji already has an ambassador in Wellington who also covers the Pacific.

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 11:00

Updated 10 September 2026 | 12:21 FJT

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Government has yet to identify a new roving ambassador for the Pacific, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka saying there may be no need to appoint one.

William Toganivalu’s three-year term as roving ambassador ended last month.

Mr Toganivalu, a Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) candidate, is a regional security and risk management adviser.

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SODELPA leader and Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro said the delay in recommending and appointing a new roving ambassador was an internal matter.

He said a roving ambassador would eventually be appointed.

However, Mr Rabuka said Fiji already had an ambassador based in Wellington who also covered the Pacific.

“If there was a need for a roving ambassador, there is one based in Wellington. He is also roving in the Pacific. There may be no need for one,” Mr Rabuka said.

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