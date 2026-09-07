Nation

$5 teachers appeal faces setback

Fundraisers claim their representative was denied entry while seeking a list of teachers eligible for assistance.

Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 08:30

teachers in classroom

Photo: AI Generated

The fundraising effort to help teachers who allegedly did not receive their salaries last week suffered a setback yesterday.

The organisers behind the $5 for Our Teachers – Emergency Support Appeal claimed they were barred from entering the Ministry of Education facility while seeking information on teachers who could benefit from the initiative.

As of 5pm yesterday, the fundraisers had collected $8200.

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Fundraiser Eliki Dakuitoga of Transparent Accounting & Consulting Services Pte Limited said the group wanted the original list of teachers to help verify those eligible for assistance.

He claimed their representative was not allowed into the ministry building while the Minister for Education was holding a media briefing.

He said the officer was “basically locked out, which was so childish of them.”

“He waited for hours outside. We had emailed the Permanent Secretary prior for the original list of names to help us with our verification.

“We had also included that we understand their confidentiality clauses when it comes to teachers.

“We mentioned if they could nominate someone to help to get the list so that we can disperse funds correctly since it is from the public.

“They did not even let our officer in, and this is just childish.”

Mr Dakuitoga said the group would continue with the initiative.

“The decision to organise the fundraiser was about helping people in need,” he said.

Comments were sought from the permanent secretary for Education, Navin Raj Shayam.

Feedback: talei.matairakula@fijisun.com.fj

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