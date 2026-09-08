Flying Fijians ready for Canada test
Preparations going well as defending champions face Canada in PNC semi-final on Saturday.
Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 09:00
Flying Fijians No.8 Elia Canakaivata during gym session in Osaka. Japan, on September 8, 2026.
The Flying Fijians did not waste any time, going through another training session in Osaka, Japan, yesterday.
Speaking to SUNsports, Flying Fijians assistant coach Seremaia Bai said preparations had been going well.
“There is a good spirit in the team,” he said.
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“The weather is good here and we are well looked after by the host.”
The Flying Fijians are the defending Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) champions.
The Tevita Ikani-vere-captained side takes on Canada in the first semi-final on Saturday at 7pm (Fiji time).
Bai said the team was looking forward to the match.