Flying Fijians ready for Canada test

The Flying Fijians did not waste any time, going through another training session in Osaka, Japan, yesterday.

Speaking to SUNsports, Flying Fijians assistant coach Seremaia Bai said preparations had been going well.

“There is a good spirit in the team,” he said.

“The weather is good here and we are well looked after by the host.”

The Flying Fijians are the defending Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) champions.

The Tevita Ikani-vere-captained side takes on Canada in the first semi-final on Saturday at 7pm (Fiji time).

Bai said the team was looking forward to the match.