Naitasiri U20 preps for Navosa

The Naitasiri Under-20 rugby team is focused on building their combina­tion and fixing discipline issues as they prepare to host Navosa in another Skipper Cup round at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday.

Speaking to SUNsports, Naita­siri U20 head coach Dan Ligairi said they have four rounds re­maining so they need to strengthen their performance before the play-offs.

''After Round 6, we are now left with four rounds and we are trying our best to build-up with these new set of players, to get the right combination ahead of the quarterfinals," the former Flying Fijian hooker said.

"Before the playoffs, the boys are gelling well but there is still more work to be done."

Despite last Saturday's win over Taveuni, Liga said they have ar­eas to improve on, particularly their discipline.

"Our work-on's for the week are our discipline because we had two yellow cards against Taveuni. Also, the condition of the ground meant that we did not manage to execute some of our game plans," he said.

"We will go back to the drawing board and try to rectify all our weaknesses and be very consist­ent in the discipline area before we face Navosa."

Ligairi also praised new players like Judah Draiva, Marika Koroi, Savenaca Qabale and Epeli Seru­vakula for their contribution in the win over Taveuni.

He said two Drua develop­ment players would also feature against Navosa this Saturday.

"They have created a good boost, exposure and depth. They are also role models to the rest of our Under-20 side," he said.

Ligairi thanked their support­ers for their continued backing and urged them to turn out in numbers for Saturday's match. Meanwhile, newcomers Kadavu and Taveuni have yet to con­firm their venues for Saturday's match.

Skipper Cup fixture

This is for Saturday's senior men's and U20: Nadroga v Malolo (Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka), Suva v Lautoka (Buckhurst Park, Suva), Nadi v Ba (King Charles Park, Nadi), Kadavu v Tailevu (TBC), Naitasiri v Navosa (Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori), Tave­uni v Rewa (TBC).

The U20 match is played at 1pm followed by the senior men's at 3pm.