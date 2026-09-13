Nation

Fiji sets three priorities for COP31

Pacific negotiators to meet in Nadi in October to finalise regional position

Monday 14 September 2026 | 05:30

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change permanent secretary Dr Sivendra Michael.

Photo: Supplied

The Fijian Government has identified three key priorities for this year’s COP31 climate talks — keeping the 1.5-degree goal within reach, fairer access to climate finance and putting the ocean on the negotiating table for the first time.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Sivendra Michael revealed the priorities on Saturday at the Fijian Media Association’s (FMA) Climate Change Media Masterclass at the Holiday Inn in Suva.

Mr Michael said Fiji will host the Pacific pre-COP negotiators meeting in Nadi on October 1 and 2, ahead of COP31, to finalise the region’s official negotiating positions.

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On the 1.5-degree goal, Mr Michael said the mitigation work programme, which deals with phasing out fossil fuels, had not been agreed on for five years.

He blamed resistance from major fossil fuel-producing nations.

“We have had major blocks from countries,” Mr Michael said.

On finance, he said only three agencies were accredited to receive Green Climate Fund money across all 14 Pacific island countries.

This makes it difficult for Fiji to access funds directly.

He said Fiji had scored a major win by becoming the first country able to access the Fund for Loss and Damage without going through accreditation.

“It was Fiji that said we will not have any accreditation processes in order for us to access this fund,” he said.

On oceans, Mr Michael co-chairs the UNFCCC Ocean and Climate Dialogue.

He said the Pacific was pushing to formally place oceans on the COP agenda for the first time.

He noted the ocean remained one of the least-funded areas under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

FMA general secretary Stanley Simpson said the masterclass would help journalists understand Fiji’s negotiating positions.

“You’ve got to have strategy, you’ve got to have information, and you’ve got to know our government’s position,” Mr Simpson said.

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