Two degrees bring graduate closer to law career

Six years of study have earned Shelyn Deevti Chand two degrees and brought her one step closer to her dream of a career in law.

Ms Chand graduated from the University of the South Pacific with a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law.

She is now undertaking Professional Diploma in Legal Practice (PDLP) studies at USP as she continues working towards her legal career.

Ms Chand said completing six years of university study had not been easy and was marked by challenges, sacrifices and moments of self-doubt.

“Studying for six years has not been easy. It has been a journey filled with challenges, sacrifices, moments of self-doubt and times when I questioned whether I could keep going,” she said.

She said balancing university with life and other responsibilities tested her in many ways, but every challenge taught her resilience and reminded her why she started.

Her mother was her greatest inspiration throughout the journey and remained her role model.

Ms Chand said her mother’s strength, sacrifices and constant support encouraged her to keep going, especially during difficult moments.

She also acknowledged her father, relatives, staff at Patel Sharma Lawyers and friends for their encouragement, guidance and belief in her.

Looking back, Ms Chand said graduation represented more than receiving a qualification.

“It represents six years of perseverance, growth, lessons and the support of the people who stood beside me,” she said.

As an only daughter, she said she was grateful for every experience that had shaped her and everyone who had helped her reach the milestone.

Ms Chand encouraged students not to compare their journeys with others.

“Keep working, trust the process, and remember that your timeline does not have to look like anyone else’s,” she said.

She encouraged students to trust in God and keep moving forward, even when they could not see where their journey was leading.