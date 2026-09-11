Career

Two degrees bring graduate closer to law career

Shelyn Deevti Chand says six years of study tested her resilience but brought her closer to her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Friday 11 September 2026 | 15:00

Updated 11 September 2026 | 17:00 FJT

University of the South Pacific graduate Shelyn Chand with her mother, Dipka Mala, following a graduation ceremony on September 11, 2026.

University of the South Pacific graduate Shelyn Chand with her mother, Dipka Mala, following a graduation ceremony in Suva on September 11, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Six years of study have earned Shelyn Deevti Chand two degrees and brought her one step closer to her dream of a career in law.

Ms Chand graduated from the University of the South Pacific with a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law.

She is now undertaking Professional Diploma in Legal Practice (PDLP) studies at USP as she continues working towards her legal career.

Related stories

Ms Chand said completing six years of university study had not been easy and was marked by challenges, sacrifices and moments of self-doubt.

“Studying for six years has not been easy. It has been a journey filled with challenges, sacrifices, moments of self-doubt and times when I questioned whether I could keep going,” she said.

She said balancing university with life and other responsibilities tested her in many ways, but every challenge taught her resilience and reminded her why she started.

Her mother was her greatest inspiration throughout the journey and remained her role model.

Ms Chand said her mother’s strength, sacrifices and constant support encouraged her to keep going, especially during difficult moments.

She also acknowledged her father, relatives, staff at Patel Sharma Lawyers and friends for their encouragement, guidance and belief in her.

Looking back, Ms Chand said graduation represented more than receiving a qualification.

“It represents six years of perseverance, growth, lessons and the support of the people who stood beside me,” she said.

As an only daughter, she said she was grateful for every experience that had shaped her and everyone who had helped her reach the milestone.

Ms Chand encouraged students not to compare their journeys with others.

“Keep working, trust the process, and remember that your timeline does not have to look like anyone else’s,” she said.

She encouraged students to trust in God and keep moving forward, even when they could not see where their journey was leading.

Explore more on these topics

FijiGraduation

Most popular

former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad
Courts and Law

Magistrate to rule on FICAC evidence dispute in Prasad case

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows a city view of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
World

Shanghai showcases Xi’s ‘People’s City’ vision

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga..jpg
Nation

Fiji among world's worst-hit for HIV: Justice Minister

Labasa FC new coach Jerry Sam
Football

Sam is Babasiga Lions new coach

The Flying Fijians are the defending PNC champions and interim head coach Senirusi Seruvakula is bring­ing over a new team.
Rugby

Canada turn focus to Flying Fijians after heavy Japan loss

Peniona Ra­nitu
Rugby

Ranitu back as Maroons head coach

Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital.
Health

Fiji, UAE discuss potential new wing for CWM Hospital

Sai Prema foundation
Health

School screening uncovers hidden heart problem in active 13-year-old

Graduate Kasanita Tuidrokadroka.
Lifestyle

Graduate wants to break subsistence farming mindset