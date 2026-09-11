Tailevu to focus on discipline

Freshchoice Tailevu will need to improve their discipline against Kadavu in today’s Skipper Cup clash at the Burebasaga School ground in Rewa.

Despite Tailevu’s 32-15 win over Rewa last Saturday, team manager Pita Naidrolevu said they still need to cut down on errors, particularly the high tackles and high penalty count.

“We made a lot of mistakes against Rewa, and we made a lot of high tackles, we gave away a lot of penalties,” Naidrolevu told SUNsports yesterday.

“This week we have been reviewing our game against Rewa and rectifying all our weaknesses. We have been focusing mainly on our discipline areas and to be consistent with our tackles.”

Naidrolevu said the team expected a tough challenge from Kadavu and would not underestimate their opponents.

“We know Kadavu is a good team and we respect them. We would not underestimate them as well and we would not treat this game very lightly,” he said.

“We will try our best to give them a good game, and we believe that they would also give us a good game.”

He said preparations for the clash are on track, with the players ready for the challenge.

“The boys are ready for the challenge against Kadavu,” he said.

Naidrolevu also called on Tailevu supporters to turn up in numbers to support the team.

“I invite all the people of Tailevu to come in huge numbers and rally behind the team, as we are looking forward to this game.

“We would like to acknowledge all our fans for their tireless support.”

The match kicks-off at 3pm.

Line-ups

Kadavu: 1. Savenaca Ualuvu, 2. Joseva Baleiloa, 3. Samuela Nagatalevu, 4. Tevita Lule, 5. Vaione Tegu, 6. Varinava Suka, 7. Joave Ravula, 8. Emosi Bukasoqosoqo, 9. Rupeni Drodro, 10. Sikeli Coka, 11. Suliasi Nasau, 12. John Stewart, 13. Nacanieli Ratuvou, 14. Savenaca Bogi, 15. Apisai Sokini.

Bench: 16. Samuela Kotobalavu, 17. Manuapai Saumi, 18. Sanaila Daniva, 19. Michael Nute, 20. Ilaitia Siga, 21. Paula Vugakoto, 22. John Masi, 23. Vilimone Matanika.

Tailevu: 1. Simione Bulai, 2. Viliame Harehare, 3. Pio Sovalevu, 4. Avisai Anagali, 5. Emori Logavatu, 6. Pio Ralagi, 7. Mosese Dugutabua, 8. Anasa Qaranivalu, 9. Jonathan Sovasova, 10. Kini Douglas, 11. Maika Selema, 12. Simione Naiduki, 13. William Underwood, 14. Josevata Uluinaceva, 15. Ilikena Vudogo.

Bench: 16. Albert Mataidrau, 17. Osaia Seru, 18. Osea Rabitu, 19. Malakai Tuikadavu, 20. William Devo, 21. Maika Balenaloto, 22. Peni Rokoduguni, 23. Jope Raderua.