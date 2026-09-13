PS: I was not consulted on Vuvale Union Treaty

Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport permanent secretary Paula Baleilevuka admitted he was not consulted before the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union treaty was negotiated.

This is despite his ministry being tasked with implementing major parts of the $1.5 billion, 10-year agreement.

Mr Baleilevuka told the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on Friday that consultation on the treaty was handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office.

"Personally, as a permanent secretary, I was not referred to," he said.

Deputy Chairperson Rinesh Sharma said he expected the ministry to have already worked with agencies like the Water Authority of Fiji, Fiji Roads Authority and Land Transport Authority.

He said a clear work plan should have existed before the treaty was signed.

"That's unfortunate that has not happened," Mr Sharma said.

The committee also heard the ministry does not know what share of the $1.5 billion, or a separate $1.7 billion package, it will receive.

"We don't have the breakdown of that. Apology for that," Mr Baleilevuka said.

The Water Authority of Fiji said it had proposed about $500 million in projects for funding.

These included the Nadi-Lautoka water supply system. It remains unclear if these are included in the treaty package.

Mr Sharma said the lack of clarity was disappointing.

"I'm quite disappointed, I guess, that we are not receiving the answers that we are looking for," he said.