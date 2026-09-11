The Flying Fijians are expecting a tough battle against an improving Canadian side when they meet in the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) semi-final at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka, Japan, tonight (Saturday).

Interim Flying Fijians head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says, they must remain focused on their own performance as they defend the PNC.

Canada lost 12-57 to Japan last Saturday during Japan Rugby Union’s 100th anniversary match, however Seruvakula believes the side would present a different challenge for the Flying Fijians.

“Canada have been doing well in the previous matches,” he said.

“We just need to look at ourselves and what we are going to do on the field rather than worrying about what they are going to bring.”

Seruvakula said discipline and maintaining their connection throughout the match would be crucial.

“It’s all about us being disciplined on both sides of the ball and making sure we stay connected for the full 80 minutes. That’s very important for us.”

The match is also seen as an important opportunity for Fiji to build towards the Nations Championship in November.

“It’s very important for this group to perform well, especially with the Nations Championship in November,” he said.

With about 80 per cent of the squad made-up of Fijian Drua and local-based players, Seruvakula believes the tournament provides an important platform for the group to step up at international level.

“They really need to step up and do well in the PNC.”

Seruvakula said the message to the players during the week was to play as a team, showcase their talent and enjoy the occasion.

Robust Drua looseman Isoa Tuwai will make his first appearance for Fiji at number eight, while Penaia Cakobau, Terio Tamani and Inoke Ravuiwasa are expected to make their debuts from the bench.

Canada head coach Stephen Meehan has made 10 changes to his squad with Dewald Kotze starting at hooker and Jason Higgins returning at scrum-half.

Jamie Armstrong, who made his debut against Japan, will make his first international start on the wing and Jacob Ince has been shifted to outside centre. Ethan Fryer is set to make his first appearance for Canada since November 2024 when he suffered a fractured skull against Chile. Canada and Fiji will face each other again at next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia – meeting in Adelaide on October 10.

Meehan said: “We’ve made some changes to the squad this week. It was always our intention to share the load a little on this tour and provide people with opportunities to get back into it.

“The key message against teams like Fiji is always to expect the unexpected – we must remain diligent and disciplined with our defensive game. If we can do that, we might be able to get our attacking game into gear and see what we can do to disrupt them.”

The match kicks off at 7pm (Fiji time) and shown live on Fiji TV One.

CONFIDENT MOOD

Meanwhile, Eddie Jones’ Japan side go into their Pacific Nations Cup 2026 semi-final against USA tonight in confident mood, having warmed up for the tournament an impressive 57-12 win over Canada in Niigata last Saturday.

The Brave Blossoms marked the 100th anniversary of the Japan Rugby Football Union with a nine-try success that was chiselled on forward dominance.

Eight of Japan’s tries were fashioned by their pack as hooker Mamoru Harada scored twice and Takato Okabe, debutant Takumi Inaba, Ben Gunter, Kanji Shimokawa, Yuya Hirose, Harry Hockings and Tiennan Costley also touched down.

It was a timely tonic for Jones’ men after they lost back-to-back games against Australia last month and consecutive Nations Championship defeats to Ireland and France in July.

Jones has named a relatively inexperienced side that will be captained by scrum-half Naoto Saito again in the absence of Warner Dearns. Winger Kazuma Ueda and full-back Sam Greene both come into a backline which sees Ryunosuke Ito, Yuya Hirose, Dylan Riley and Inoke Brua – who impressed on debut against Canada – continue.

Japan have won nine of their last 10 matches against the USA and Brave Blossoms coach Jones said: “It’s our best 23. It’s important that players get as much experience as they can in test match rugby and every match in test match rugby is different. It’s always about the best 23 first and then obviously we’re trying to build a team for the World Cup.”

Chris Hilsenbeck starts at fly-half following his return to the USA squad and will be partnered by Ruben de Haas.

Noah Brown and Mitch Wilson come into the side at wing and full-back respectively in a team not dissimilar to that which recorded a recent thrilling 25-24 win over an Argentina XV in Fort Lauderdale.

Experienced hooker Joe Taufete’e, who has not represented USA since appearing as a replacement against Romania in August 2023, has been named on the bench.

USA head coach Scott Lawrence said: “Joe’s been an enormous influence since he’s been here. He knows how to play in these big moments and so you trust him to do that.”

The match kicks-off at 10.05pm.

(Additional information from World Rugby)