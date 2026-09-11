Birthday double celebration for master's graduate

Turning 45 was already a milestone for Jone Magiji Vosataki, but graduating with a Master’s in Education made it doubly special.

Mr Vosataki, originally from Ogea in Lau, described the achievement as a moment of relief after years of balancing his work as a teacher with his studies.

“It was mostly relief after years of studying and working at the same time,” he said.

The father of four said his journey had not been easy, but resilience and determination helped him stay focused on completing his studies.

Coming from a family of eight siblings, Mr Vosataki said his family had played an important role throughout his journey.

He dedicated his achievement to his late father, who passed away last year and whom he described as a hardworking man who struggled to provide opportunities for his children.

He also thanked his wife, children and siblings for supporting him throughout his studies.

Mr Vosataki encouraged students pursuing their studies to remain focused on their purpose and not be discouraged by difficult times.

“Hard work and determination get you where you want to be,” he said.

He said students would face ups and downs, but resilience and determination were key to completing their studies and reaching graduation day.