Proposal to ban Under-16s from social media heads to Cabinet

Cabinet will soon receive a report and draft legislation proposing a ban on social media for children aged 16 and under.

This follows the first-ever children’s forum held on Saturday, where young Fijians shared their views on the proposed law.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya said the forum, held in Villa Four Settlement, Nasinu, marked a historic step in consulting children before the matter progressed further.

“It will inform our report that we will be preparing with the task force that is chaired by my ministry and the Ministry of Communications,” she said.

“From there, the report, we will prepare to present to Cabinet along with draft legislation on the banning of social media from children 16 and under.”

Ms Tabuya said children aged 13 to 17 were consulted in five locations.

These were Villa Four Settlement, Wainibuku HART and Wailea Settlement in Nasinu, Qauia Settlement, and Nabukavesi Village in Namosi.

The forums were organised by Save the Children Fiji, in partnership with the Ministry of Information, the Department of Children and UNICEF.

An online survey is also available on Save the Children Fiji’s page for children who could not attend in person.

Ms Tabuya thanked parents and guardians for allowing their children to take part.

“I just want to reiterate to us parents and us guardians, your children have turned up today, that they show interest in something that affects them and affects all of us,” she said.

The draft legislation will later be tabled in Parliament for further public consultation.