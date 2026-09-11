Mother’s memory inspires Veronica’s graduation

“Na (Mum), I wish you were here today, on this glorious and special day.”

Those were the words of 21-year-old Veronica Talenivono as she graduated with a Certificate III in Early Childhood from the University of the South Pacific.

She dedicated her achievement to her mother, who raised and guided her from childhood.

Ms Talenivono, the youngest of four siblings, had to put her studies on hold last year after her mother fell ill and later passed away.

She resumed her course this year with a renewed sense of determination, honouring her mother’s memory.

“Last year, when I first started this course, my mother passed away, so I had to stop my studies, and I only just resumed and finished them this year.

“I was raised single-handedly by the mother as my father passed away when I was very young. She was supportive of my journey and I wished she was here today (yesterday).”

Her cousin, Evi Vinakadina, said it was a special moment for the family.

“Two years ago, her mother and I were just doing a fundraising for her but unfortunately a year later, her mother passed away. We are grateful that after all the grief, Veronica was able to complete her studies and graduate with a certificate,” he said.

Ms Talenivono’s relatives travelled from Levuka to Suva on Wednesday night to attend the graduation.