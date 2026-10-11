Kava stakeholders urged to speak up on proposed Bill

Kava industry stakeholders, including farmers, vendors, exporters and importers, are being urged to share their views and concerns on the proposed Kava Bill through public consultations rather than venting their frustrations on social media.

Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights chairman Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure said stakeholders should use the consultations to propose changes to the legislation.

“There is no point in going on social media and posting your concerns; those concerns will not get you anywhere productive,” he said.

The Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026 (Bill No. 28 of 2026) includes a proposed requirement for farmers to obtain a licence to cultivate yaqona.

Public consultations begin today in Vanua Levu, with the first meeting scheduled to be held at Valevoni Village in the Saqani, Cakaudrove.

Nationwide consultations will follow in various locations.

Mr Vakalalabure said the committee was aware of concerns raised by members of the public, farmers and other stakeholders about the proposed legislation.

Details of consultation venues, dates and times will be published on the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji’s official Facebook page.

“Please come forward in front of the committee and share your views on the Kava Bill, including which changes need to be included and which laws have to be omitted,” he said.

The consultations aim to strengthen legislation governing the kava industry as demand continues to grow in local and international markets.

Mr Vakalalabure encouraged stakeholders to attend consultations in their respective areas to ensure a wide range of views were heard.

He also urged stakeholders to submit their concerns and recommendations in writing to the committee.