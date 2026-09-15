Nation

Man charged over alleged Ba shop assault

Police say the accused appeared in court on September 4 and was granted bail.

Tuesday 15 September 2026 | 12:30

Police have confirmed that a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Ba shop on September 2 has been charged.

Police have confirmed that a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Ba shop on September 2 has been charged.

A man accused of assaulting a woman at a Ba shop earlier this month has been charged and appeared in court, Police have confirmed.

The Fiji Police Force said the accused was charged in relation to an incident captured on video showing a woman being assaulted on September 2.

According to Police, the man was charged with one count each of assault causing actual bodily harm and damaging property.

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He appeared at the Ba Magistrate Court on September 4 and was granted bail.

Police said the matter remains before the court.

The confirmation comes after video of the alleged assault circulated on social media, drawing public attention to the incident.

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