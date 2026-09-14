The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has strengthened its operational support to the Fiji Police Force with the handover of equipment to boost capabilities in cybercrime, transnational crime, traffic and mobile operations.

The handover took place at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova yesterday during a visit by AFP Global Strategy Command Assistant Commissioner (AC) David McLean.

The support includes operational and investigative equipment for the Police Mobile Force, Cybercrime Unit, Traffic Unit and Transnational Crime Unit (TCU), as well as uniforms and boots.

Musical instruments were also handed over to the Fiji Police Band.

Earlier, AC McLean paid a courtesy call on Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu at Police Headquarters, where he was briefed on progress under the AFP-supported Uplift programme.

The programme focuses on leadership, human resources, operational capabilities and enablers, ethics and integrity, and communications, with the aim of driving organisational change and reforms to strengthen operational effectiveness and restore public trust and confidence in Police.

AC McLean was also briefed on plans to reform the TCU into a Transnational Serious Organised Crime (TSOC) unit.

“Today’s handing over is merely an expression of the partnership between the Fiji Police Force and Australian Federal Police, preceded by generations and will continue for many more generations,” he said.

He reaffirmed the AFP’s commitment to supporting law enforcement in Fiji and the region, saying responses needed to be coherent and co-ordinated across multilateral spaces.

Commissioner Tudravu acknowledged AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett and expressed FPF’s gratitude for AFP’s longstanding support through various police-to-police cooperation programmes.

He said the partnership had gained further momentum under the Vuvale partnership and was further elevated in 2026 with the signing of the Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance.

Mr Tudravu said stronger collaboration and practical responses between the two organisations and regional law enforcement agencies were important given their shared responsibility for the safety and security of Fiji and the wider region.

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