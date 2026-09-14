Nation

AFP boosts Fiji Police cybercrime, transnational crime capabilities

Equipment handed over for cybercrime, traffic, mobile and transnational crime operations

Tuesday 15 September 2026 | 08:00

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu with Australian Federal Police’s Global Strategy Command Assistant Commissioner (AC) David McLean.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu with Australian Federal Police’s Global Strategy Command Assistant Commissioner (AC) David McLean.

Photo: Police Media Cell

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has strengthened its operational support to the Fiji Police Force with the handover of equipment to boost capabilities in cybercrime, transnational crime, traffic and mobile operations.

The handover took place at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova yesterday during a visit by AFP Global Strategy Command Assistant Commissioner (AC) David McLean.

The support includes operational and investigative equipment for the Police Mobile Force, Cybercrime Unit, Traffic Unit and Transnational Crime Unit (TCU), as well as uniforms and boots.

Related stories

Musical instruments were also handed over to the Fiji Police Band.

Earlier, AC McLean paid a courtesy call on Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu at Police Headquarters, where he was briefed on progress under the AFP-supported Uplift programme.

The programme focuses on leadership, human resources, operational capabilities and enablers, ethics and integrity, and communications, with the aim of driving organisational change and reforms to strengthen operational effectiveness and restore public trust and confidence in Police.

AC McLean was also briefed on plans to reform the TCU into a Transnational Serious Organised Crime (TSOC) unit.

“Today’s handing over is merely an expression of the partnership between the Fiji Police Force and Australian Federal Police, preceded by generations and will continue for many more generations,” he said.

He reaffirmed the AFP’s commitment to supporting law enforcement in Fiji and the region, saying responses needed to be coherent and co-ordinated across multilateral spaces.

Commissioner Tudravu acknowledged AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett and expressed FPF’s gratitude for AFP’s longstanding support through various police-to-police cooperation programmes.

He said the partnership had gained further momentum under the Vuvale partnership and was further elevated in 2026 with the signing of the Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance.

Mr Tudravu said stronger collaboration and practical responses between the two organisations and regional law enforcement agencies were important given their shared responsibility for the safety and security of Fiji and the wider region.

Feedback: talei.matairakula@fijisun.com.fj

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Siga toka murder accused Ratu Kinijoji Ratuva, 20, and his father, Ratu Vula Ratuva, 51.
Courts and Law

Traditional apology rejected in father-son murder case

Raj Pharmacy
Business

Drive-through pharmacy opens in Nasinu

Delegates of the second South Pacific Regional Education Finance Policy Academy.
Education

‘Every dollar wasted’ a missed opportunity for students: Radrodro

Tailevu Rugby Union 2026
Rugby

Unbeaten Tailevu brace for tough Lautoka test

Seaqaqa football team celebrates their win at Govind Park in Ba on September 13, 2026
Football

Seaqaqa end years of play-off heartbreak with promotion

opular winners, the ‘Men in Black’ bagged their 18 Battle of the Giants title, beating Rewa 2-1, at Govind Park, Ba, last night. Ba last won the title 8 years ago.
Football

Naidu ends Ba’s B.O.G drought

Delegates at the Fiji Medical Association's Annual General Meeting in Pacific Harbour on September 12, 2026.
Health

Tax kava, alcohol, junk food: Doctors propose

Tongan patients Manase Likiliki, from left, Sione Aleamotua and Sio Lino share a light moment at PSH Hospitals in Nadi, Fiji after their treatment.
Health

Tongan patients find new hope in Fiji heart care

Tongan patients with Dr Annalisa Faanunu at PSH Hospitals in Nadi, Fiji.
Health

Fiji emerging as Pacific medical tourism hub