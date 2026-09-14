The parliamentary seat left vacant following the death of Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh will not be filled and will remain vacant until Fiji’s next General Election.

The Electoral Commission confirmed this following Singh’s death in Brisbane on September 12, saying the constitutional period allowing the vacant seat to be awarded to another candidate had expired.

Under section 64(1) of the Constitution, the Commission would ordinarily award a vacant seat held by a political party member to the highest-ranked available candidate from the same party at the most recent General Election.

However, the Commission said section 64(3) provides that a seat must remain vacant if it becomes vacant more than three years and six months after the first meeting of Parliament following the most recent General Election.

“The constitutional period specified under section 64(3) has now elapsed as of 24 June, 2026.”

As a result, no process will be undertaken to replace Singh in Parliament.

“Accordingly, the parliamentary seat left vacant following the passing of the Honourable Agni Deo Singh will not be filled and will remain vacant until the next General Election.”

“The Electoral Commission will therefore not undertake any process to award the vacant seat to another candidate.”

The Commission issued the clarification to ensure the constitutional process governing parliamentary vacancies was clearly understood.

It also extended its condolences to Singh’s family, colleagues and loved ones.

“The Electoral Commission acknowledges the late Honourable Singh's contribution to Fiji through his service in Parliament, Government and his longstanding advocacy for workers.”