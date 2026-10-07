Nine-year-old dies after car veers off road near Malake

A nine-year-old child has died after a vehicle carrying several children veered off the road near Malake in Ra on Sunday afternoon.

A villager who helped rush the injured children to hospital said they could not wait for Police to arrive because of the seriousness of the injuries.

The child, who reportedly suffered a serious head injury, later died.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the fatal accident and said investigations were continuing.

The vehicle was travelling towards Rakiraki Town when the 36-year-old driver allegedly lost control while approaching Malake.

A villager who helped transport the injured children to hospital described the scene following the crash.

“There were a few kids at the back of the car. They must have been sleeping at the back seat when the accident happened. It was only them and the driver of the car,” the villager said.

The villager said one child had suffered a serious head injury.

“There was blood at the back where they were seated. We could not wait for the police as we tried to rush these children to the hospital,” the villager said.

Despite efforts to get the children medical attention, the nine-year-old later died.

“It was sad to hear that the one who was seriously injured on the head had died,” the villager said.

Ms Naisoro said the vehicle was travelling towards Rakiraki Town when the driver lost control.

“On Sunday at Malake in Rakiraki, the victim with others were heading towards Rakiraki Town and whilst approaching Malake, the 36-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road,” she said.

Police investigations are continuing, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, including what caused the driver to lose control, remain under investigation.