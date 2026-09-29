Nation

No one can change what Fijians asked for, says Opposition MP

Opposition MP questions process behind Constitution Amendment Bill

Wednesday 30 September 2026 | 10:00

Opposition MP Premila Kumar

Opposition MP Premila Kumar in Parliament on September 29, 2026.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says no one has the right to change what Fijians asked for “on an individual basis or as a Cabinet subcommittee”.

She made the comments as the Constitution Amendment Bill was tabled in Parliament yesterday.

Ms Kumar said the Fatiaki Report proposed a 72-member Parliament, while the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) recommended 41 seats and a 19-member Senate.

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“That’s a lot of confusion,” she said. “So, in terms of transparency, that’s questionable.”

Ms Kumar also wants to know “under which Standing Order” the Bill will be presented, and whether it will go to a committee of the whole House, a select committee or a standing committee.

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu said the Opposition had not seen the Bill.

“We do not have access to the Bill, but there is some anticipation on what to expect,” Mr Seruiratu said.


What happens next?

Under the Cabinet timetable, the second reading is scheduled for Friday.

The Bill will then go to a 10-member Special Parliamentary Committee, comprising seven Government and three Opposition members.

The committee will take public submissions in October and report back in November.

The third reading cannot be held until 30 days after the second reading.

If Parliament approves the Bill, Fiji’s first referendum is proposed to be held between November and mid-December.

Under the Supreme Court’s opinion, a simple majority of those who vote would be enough.

A new Constitution would come into effect by December 24, with the general election due by February 6, 2027.

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