Quick NFA response contains Tavua supermarket fire





A quick response by National Fire Authority (NFA) firefighters prevented a fire at MaxVal-U Supermarket in Tavua from spreading to neighbouring businesses this morning.

The fire is believed to have started between 7.30am and 8am, threatening a row of businesses, including Courts and VKS Supermarket, located beside MaxValue.

Resident Laniana Tagakina, 51, who lives opposite the supermarket, was in front of VKS Supermarket shortly before 8am to buy cassava when she noticed smoke coming from MaxValue.

“I went to buy some cassava that is sold in front of the supermarket. While I was buying the cassava, I saw the smoke coming out of MaxVal-U,” Ms Tagakina said.

“I heard what sounded like an electrical fault, and then we saw the flames. It was sometime before 8am.”

Ms Tagakina said firefighters arrived within minutes after people were alerted that the National Fire Authority was on its way.

“Someone said the fire authority was on their way, and within a few minutes the firefighters arrived and controlled the blaze.

“If not, all the shops in that lane would have been damaged in the fire as well,” she said.

The fire also raised concerns at Courts, whose shop is connected to MaxVal-U and separated only by a wall.

A Courts staff member, who did not wish to be named, said they were informed that the office area at the back had also caught fire.

“When we arrived, we were informed that our office side at the back also caught fire, but we haven’t seen it yet because we were not allowed to go inside,” the staff member said.

“Our shop is connected to MaxVal-U. We are just separated by a wall.”

MaxVal-U staff were reportedly at the back preparing for work when the fire was noticed, before the supermarket opened.

When contacted, MaxVal-U declined to comment as investigations continue.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unconfirmed.

An investigation is underway.