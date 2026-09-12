Rabuka: Singh was a ‘True Son Of Fiji’

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has remembered the late Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh as a “true son of Fiji” who dedicated his life to serving others and championing the rights and wellbeing of workers.

Tributes continued following the death of Mr Singh in Brisbane, with political leaders reflecting on his contribution to trade unionism, education, public service and workers’ rights.

Mr Rabuka said he had lost both a Cabinet colleague and a friend.

“Agni was a man who dedicated his life to the service of others, particularly the workers of our country whose rights and wellbeing he championed for many years.

“He was a true son of Fiji. Through his life and his work, he taught us what it means to serve your fellow Fijian with conviction, humility and purpose.

“Fiji has lost a dedicated leader and public servant. I have lost a valued colleague and friend. His contribution to our Government and our nation will not be forgotten.”

Mr Rabuka extended his condolences to Mr Singh’s family and loved ones.

“Rest well, my friend. Thank you for your service to Fiji.”





NFP mourns Singh

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the party had lost a devoted colleague and a distinguished servant of working people.

“The National Federation Party mourns the loss of a devoted colleague, a distinguished servant of working people, and a man whose life was given to education, trade unionism and public service.”

Professor Prasad said the party would mark Mr Singh’s passing with dignity and respect befitting his years of service to Fiji.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones at this time of profound grief.”





Legacy among workers

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu said Mr Singh’s legacy would extend beyond Parliament and Government records to the lives of ordinary workers.

Mr Singh served as Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations from 2023 to 2026.

Ms Bainivalu highlighted several developments during his time in the ministry, including increases in the national minimum wage, restoration of the full 18 per cent Fiji National Provident Fund contribution and the $9.2 million settlement involving 368 Vatukoula mine workers.

She also highlighted changes involving freedom of association, engagement between Government, employers and unions, workplace grievances, wages and employment conditions.

“His legacy will not only be remembered in Parliament or in Government records. It will be remembered in the lives of ordinary working people.”

Ms Bainivalu said the policies represented more than statistics.

“These are not just policies and figures.

“Behind every figure was a worker, a family, a young person looking for an opportunity, or someone seeking fairness and dignity at their workplace.

“That is why I believe the workers of Fiji will remember Hon. Agni Deo Singh.”

She said Mr Singh would be remembered for changes that affected workers’ wages, retirement savings and rights.

“As politicians, our time in office is temporary. But the policies we help put in place and the lives we touch can leave a lasting legacy.

“Today, we mourn a colleague and a fellow servant of the people.”