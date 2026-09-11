PhD research targets pests affecting eggplant exports

A Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) research project by Aradhana Devi Deesh could help address pest problems affecting Fiji’s eggplant exports.

Ms Deesh, from Labasa, graduated from the University of the South Pacific yesterday with a PhD in Biology after researching the relationship between weeds and thrips in eggplant agroecosystems.

“Fiji exports significant quantities of eggplant, but pests and diseases can affect production and the quality of produce for export,” she said.

“My research was able to address the gaps of this pest and how we can further improve our production and improve our export that will contribute to our Gross Domestic Product.”

Ms Deesh works at the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways as a research officer and intends to ensure the findings are useful to people involved in the eggplant export business.

Her PhD was sponsored through the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research and the Pacific Agricultural Scholarship Support (PASS) programme.

Ms Deesh acknowledged the support of the ministry, which granted her study leave, as well as her family, colleagues and the University of the South Pacific research office.

She also attributed her success to the memory of her late father, who died in March this year.

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