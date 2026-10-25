Food meant for customers has been placed on toilet seats to thaw at some restaurants, the Consumer Council of Fiji (CCF) has revealed.

The disturbing practice was among several food safety concerns highlighted by CCF chief executive officer Seema Shandil during proceedings of Parliament's Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

“There have been instances where food items have been thrown into places like washrooms to get them thawed on top of toilet seats,” Ms Shandil said.

Her comments were recorded in the committee's Consolidated Review Report on the CCF's 2020–2021 and 2023–2024 annual reports, tabled in Parliament last month.

Ms Shandil also highlighted other unhygienic practices, including pest infestations, uncovered food and cooking oil repeatedly used until it turned black.

The council did not identify the restaurants or cafés involved.

Repeated food safety breaches

Ms Shandil said CCF officers had begun conducting joint inspections with municipal health inspectors after follow-up visits to some food outlets showed no improvement.

Municipal health inspectors have powers to issue abatement notices or close restaurants where necessary.

Inspections in Lami, Nausori and Nasinu identified significant food safety concerns, while conditions in Suva City had improved.

However, Ms Shandil said problems continued to recur in the Western Division.

She called for stronger enforcement against restaurants and cafés that failed to maintain proper food safety standards.

“What we need is stringent action to be taken against these restaurants and cafés because people trust them,” Ms Shandil said.

Stronger enforcement sought

The parliamentary committee has recommended that the Consumer Council work closely with the Ministry of Health, which has powers to enforce food safety requirements.

The recommendation comes as the Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2026 proposes expanded powers for health officers to inspect premises, collect samples and require unsanitary conditions to be corrected.

The proposed legislation also provides for higher penalties for breaches.

Advice to diners

Ms Shandil urged consumers who became ill after eating at restaurants to report their concerns to the Ministry of Health and obtain medical evidence.

“Diners who fall sick should tell the Ministry of Health and get a medical report,” Ms Shandil said.

She acknowledged that establishing a direct link between an illness and food consumed at a particular outlet could be difficult.

However, she said some consumers had successfully obtained compensation.

The council's findings have renewed concerns about food handling standards and the need for consistent inspections to protect consumers.



