Nation

UNESCO rules blamed for Levuka decline

Council chairman says new heritage rules hurt businesses and drove residents away without promised investment.

Friday 09 October 2026 | 08:00

Levuka Town Council Chairman of Special Administrators Ben Naidu.

Levuka Town Council chairman of special administrators Ben Naidu.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Levuka’s economy has struggled since the town became a UNESCO World Heritage site, with businesses affected by new rules and residents leaving, Levuka Town Council chairman Ben Naidu claimed.

Mr Naidu told the Parliament Standing Committee on Social Affairs that the World Heritage system had not been implemented as promised and had failed to deliver the economic benefits expected by the town.

“We had such high hopes for UNESCO to come into Levuka and really bring us the much-needed wealth for the place,” he said.

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Instead, he said, the introduction of new rules without the promised investment had contributed to a decline in the town’s economy.

“One of the effects that had happened when Heritage came into Levuka was that droves of people left Levuka and went away.”

He said businesses struggled to comply with the new requirements, contributing to the town’s economic decline.

Mr Naidu acknowledged the value of heritage protection but said it needed to be accompanied by the financial support that had been promised.

Special Administrator Nemani Bulivou said the council was looking at ways to strengthen its financial position through revenue diversification.

The council’s strategic plan included exploring additional revenue sources, making better use of council assets and developing opportunities in heritage tourism.

Mr Bulivou said traditional rates remained the council’s main source of funding, but there was a need to develop other revenue models.

The plan also included infrastructure improvements, including seawall reconstruction and drainage upgrades.

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