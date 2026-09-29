Nation

Unsafe kava imports face destruction at border

The controls apply to all imported kava, including raw roots, chips, pieces and processed powder, regardless of its intended use.

Tuesday 29 September 2026 | 14:00

kava

Ministry of Agriculture

Imported kava that fails Fiji’s safety requirements could be detained, seized or destroyed at the importer’s expense under tighter border controls that have taken effect immediately.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services, through the Central Board of Health (CBH), has introduced the measures amid concerns about contaminated, adulterated or poor-quality kava entering Fiji’s domestic market.

The controls apply to all imported kava, including raw roots, chips, pieces and processed powder, regardless of its intended use.

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Under the new framework, importers must obtain and verify official import permits before consignments arrive at Fiji’s ports of entry.

They must also provide documentation, including traceability records, commercial invoices and declarations of origin.


Shipments to undergo testing

All imported kava shipments will be subject to chemotype and microbiological testing to verify compliance with safety requirements and suitability for human consumption.

The CBH said the measures were being introduced because of the growing risk of contaminated, adulterated or poor-quality kava entering Fiji’s domestic markets as international trade and regional distribution expand.

The ministry said the controls were being implemented under Section 24(5) of the Food Safety Act 2003 and aligned with the Food Safety Regulations 2009 and Fiji Kava Standard 2017.

It said kava’s cultural, commercial and socio-economic importance made maintaining product safety and integrity a priority.

Importers, wholesalers, border agents, traders and logistics operators have also been urged to work with environmental health officers to ensure compliance.

Non-compliant consignments will face detention, seizure or destruction at the importer’s expense.

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