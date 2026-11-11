Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
Nation

Violence against women study to measure 15 years of progress

Findings from Fiji’s second national prevalence study will be released on November 18 and will assess the effectiveness of strategies introduced since 2010.

Wednesday 11 November 2026 | 17:00

Save
Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC)

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) coordinator Shamima Ali (far right) with participants at the FWCC and Pacific Women’s Network Against Violence Against Women (PWNAVAW) 10th Regional meeting at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

Photo: Supplied

Fifteen years of efforts to combat violence against women in Fiji will be assessed when the findings of the country’s second national prevalence study are released on November 18.

The study will measure the prevalence of violence against women and girls and help determine whether strategies introduced over the past 15 years have made a difference.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) coordinator Shamima Ali said the findings would provide evidence to measure progress and guide future prevention efforts.

Related stories

“The first national study, conducted in 2010, found that 64 per cent of women in Fiji had experienced domestic violence, including physical and sexual violence,” Ms Ali said.

She said the second prevalence study, which focuses on intimate partner violence, women’s health and lifestyles, would allow researchers to compare the findings and assess the effectiveness of measures introduced since 2010.

“Over the last 15 years there have been a lot of strategies added on to what we had been doing before that to eliminate violence against women and girls. So, that data is very important for us.”

The study was conducted in partnership with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, feminist researchers, crisis centre representatives and members of the public.

Ali said the findings would help organisations plan future prevention strategies.

“Our strategies, the ways in which we do prevention work, must be evidence-based, so this evidence is really good.”

She said while some findings were expected, others had come as a surprise.

“A lot of the results are as we had expected; there are quite a few surprises in there also. And then whatever we have collected now will show us how to move forward in the next 10 years or so,” she said.

Ms Ali said the findings would remain under embargo until the study’s official launch on November 18.

The launch will also mark the beginning of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre’s 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The findings are expected to provide an important benchmark for Fiji’s efforts to address violence against women over the next decade.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu
Nation

Police ready for election and referendum: Tudravu

Malakai Kotobalavu Fah, William Seru and Vinaiana Vana at the Suva Municipal Market on November 12, 2026.
Nation

Dry spell hits farmers as crop prices rise

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau handed over five water tanks  to residents of Vanuakula Settlement at Drasa, Lautoka.
Nation

Families urged to prioritise drinking water over kava

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Saumoa Tufuga
Boxing

I'll knock Dauloloma out: Tufuga

Ravneel Anand
Boxing

Anand overcomes heavyweight challenge

Fiji A netball team.
Netball

Fiji A to test local talent at Pacific netball challenge

Led by multi-award-winning musician Viliame Cokanauto, the Taveuni-born group will take the stage at Uprising Beach Resort on Saturday, November 14, bringing its signature blend of traditional iTaukei sounds, reggae, R&B and contemporary Pacific music.
Entertainment

KKU returns to rock Uprising Music Festival stage

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Villages to face stricter public health requirements

Former Fijian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Naipote Katonitabua.
Culture

Former envoy calls for heritage mapping before iron sands project