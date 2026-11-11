Violence against women study to measure 15 years of progress

Fifteen years of efforts to combat violence against women in Fiji will be assessed when the findings of the country’s second national prevalence study are released on November 18.

The study will measure the prevalence of violence against women and girls and help determine whether strategies introduced over the past 15 years have made a difference.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) coordinator Shamima Ali said the findings would provide evidence to measure progress and guide future prevention efforts.

“The first national study, conducted in 2010, found that 64 per cent of women in Fiji had experienced domestic violence, including physical and sexual violence,” Ms Ali said.

She said the second prevalence study, which focuses on intimate partner violence, women’s health and lifestyles, would allow researchers to compare the findings and assess the effectiveness of measures introduced since 2010.

“Over the last 15 years there have been a lot of strategies added on to what we had been doing before that to eliminate violence against women and girls. So, that data is very important for us.”

The study was conducted in partnership with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, feminist researchers, crisis centre representatives and members of the public.

Ali said the findings would help organisations plan future prevention strategies.

“Our strategies, the ways in which we do prevention work, must be evidence-based, so this evidence is really good.”

She said while some findings were expected, others had come as a surprise.

“A lot of the results are as we had expected; there are quite a few surprises in there also. And then whatever we have collected now will show us how to move forward in the next 10 years or so,” she said.

Ms Ali said the findings would remain under embargo until the study’s official launch on November 18.

The launch will also mark the beginning of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre’s 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The findings are expected to provide an important benchmark for Fiji’s efforts to address violence against women over the next decade.