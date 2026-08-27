Nation

Young leader uses festival platform to champion environment

Samuela Baleisuva says protecting Fiji’s environment starts with the younger generation

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 14:30

Samuela Lawelua Baleisuva will use the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North platform to raise awareness about environmental crime.

Samuela Lawelua Baleisuva will use the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North platform to raise awareness about environmental crime.

Photo: Shratika Naidu

Samuela Lawelua Baleisuva will use the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North platform to raise awareness about environmental crime.

The 22-year-old, sponsored by Crowns Taxi and Rentals, is one of three king contestants vying for the title when the annual festival opens at Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday.

Mr Baleisuva, originally from Kocoma Village, Qamea Island, with maternal links to Nayavutu Settlement, Tunuloa, Cakaudrove, is a student at the Fiji National University pursuing a career as an IT support officer.

Related stories

He is currently undertaking his attachment at the High Court in Labasa.

“I will be advocating environmental crime because our environment is one of the most valuable resources we have, yet it is being damaged through human activities,” Mr Baleisuva said.

“As a young person, I believe we have a responsibility to speak up, educate others and encourage our communities to take better care of our land, forests, oceans and wildlife.”

Mr Baleisuva said he entered the festival to challenge himself, build confidence and use the platform to speak about an issue that mattered to him and many others.

“I also want to represent the young people of the North and show that they can make a positive difference in their communities,” he said.

“My participation is not about the crown; it is for our younger generation, which I care for because they are the future leaders who need to start caring for the environment now.”

Through the festival, he hopes to inspire other young people to believe in themselves, use their voices wisely and become responsible future leaders.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Source: https://fijipocketguide.com/
Nation

Auditor-General could not verify $90 COVID payments

Vodafone M-Paisa and Digicel MyCash.
Nation

Audit flags missing approval for $18.5m digital payment balance

Family survives, Nagigi, Labasa, house fire
Nation

Son’s quick action saves six from Nagigi house fire

Molly Picklum
Other Sports

Picklum returns to defend Fiji Pro title

Tafzeel Accounting director Tafzeel Ali and Ba FA president Praneel Dayal (right).
Football

Ba receives B.O.G boost

Raluve U18
Rugby

HPU begins scholarship selection process

Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North King contestant, Mr Jason’s Reality, Aisea Tamani Rokobiau in Labasa on August 26, 2026.
Entertainment

Contestant turns Festival spotlight on youth and drugs

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu during the launch of the Empowering Students with HIV and Drug Use Information Reflective Workshop and Baseline Survey Report on August 25, 2026.
Health

Government reviews school HIV policy as Central Division cases rise

National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad (centre) with Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharm Sabha Fiji president Vinesh Prakash and community members after opening the third Annual Convention of the Vanua Levu Shree Sanatan Dharm Sabha Fiji at Muanidevo Sanatan Primary School in Dreketi on August 24, 2026. Photo: NFP
Culture

Elders honoured for preserving Sanatan culture and traditions