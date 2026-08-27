Young leader uses festival platform to champion environment

Samuela Lawelua Baleisuva will use the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North platform to raise awareness about environmental crime.

The 22-year-old, sponsored by Crowns Taxi and Rentals, is one of three king contestants vying for the title when the annual festival opens at Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday.

Mr Baleisuva, originally from Kocoma Village, Qamea Island, with maternal links to Nayavutu Settlement, Tunuloa, Cakaudrove, is a student at the Fiji National University pursuing a career as an IT support officer.

He is currently undertaking his attachment at the High Court in Labasa.

“I will be advocating environmental crime because our environment is one of the most valuable resources we have, yet it is being damaged through human activities,” Mr Baleisuva said.

“As a young person, I believe we have a responsibility to speak up, educate others and encourage our communities to take better care of our land, forests, oceans and wildlife.”

Mr Baleisuva said he entered the festival to challenge himself, build confidence and use the platform to speak about an issue that mattered to him and many others.

“I also want to represent the young people of the North and show that they can make a positive difference in their communities,” he said.

“My participation is not about the crown; it is for our younger generation, which I care for because they are the future leaders who need to start caring for the environment now.”

Through the festival, he hopes to inspire other young people to believe in themselves, use their voices wisely and become responsible future leaders.