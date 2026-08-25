Rugby

HPU begins scholarship selection process

The Na Sako competition sees Under-16 and U18 girls and boys from the four zones play a round robin match.

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 10:00

Raluve U18

The Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Unit has begun the selection process for their scholarship recipients.

HPU coach Tavaita Rowati said this was done through the Na Sako age group competition which is underway in Nadi.

The Na Sako competition sees Under-16 and U18 girls and boys from the four zones play a round robin match.

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"These selected players come in, and they are screened through our strength and conditioning department, and they are upskilled through our academy coaches," Rowati said.

"A lot of programmes are delivered to the teachers and coaches who are looking after the schools competing in the Raluwe both in Ul6 and UlB.

Yesterday marked the beginning of selection as they went through the process of selecting 30 girls for scholarship and 30 for development.

"This is part of our pathway programme with the Ministry of Education and FRU under the programme of women's high performance as we build our pathway through to the national team."

The programme also sees upskilling of coaches.

"The reason for this programme is we want to start using the right resources and right people who are available to identify the best players and also streamline them for the national sevens and 15s programme," she said.

"Hopefully by the end of this week we should be able to get our best 30 players that will be monitored under our national programme."

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