Fiji Airways says BYD leases cheaper than vehicles replaced

Fiji Airways says three BYD Shark 6 vehicles leased this year are more cost-effective than the vehicles they replaced, amid questions over the national carrier’s spending priorities.

Executive Manager for Industry, International & Government Affairs and Corporate Communications Kameli Batiweti said the vehicles were leased from local distributors in the first quarter of this year following a competitive tendering process.

The vehicles support the airline’s logistics operations and form part of a progressive renewal of its ground fleet, with a focus on lower-emission and more fuel-efficient vehicles.

“This is normal fleet lifecycle management, and decisions of this nature go through Fiji Airways’ standard approval process,” Mr Batiweti said.

His comments follow concerns raised on social media about the airline’s spending priorities at a time when Fiji Airways continues to face financial pressures and is seeking support through a proposed five per cent tax measure.

The concerns surfaced after one of the BYD vehicles was seen in Nadi.

A subsequent social media post questioned reports that six BYD vehicles had been purchased by the airline and whether staff transportation should be a direct expense for Fiji Airways.

However, Fiji Airways clarified that three BYD Shark 6 vehicles were leased, rather than confirming the reported purchase of six vehicles.

Mr Batiweti said the BYD Shark 6 was selected for its operational and environmental benefits.

As a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle capable of travelling up to 100 kilometres in pure electric mode, he said it supported Fiji Airways’ sustainability objectives by reducing fuel consumption and emissions across ground operations and logistics activities.

He said the vehicles were also more cost-effective than those they replaced in terms of acquisition and running costs.

“Fiji Airways takes a disciplined, structured approach to all operational and investment decisions,” Mr Batiweti said.

He said every area of the business was subject to ongoing review to ensure it contributed to safe, efficient and reliable service delivery.

The social media criticism also questioned the airline’s involvement in services including staff transportation, catering, baggage handling, remote check-in and reportedly laundry services.

The post argued that Fiji Airways should focus more strongly on its core airline operations and review activities that could be contributing to higher operating costs.

Fiji Airways maintains that the decision to lease the three vehicles was part of its normal fleet management process and followed established approval and procurement procedures.