Nation

26 teachers face $16,000 salary cuts after acting roles revoked

FTA warns strike action could be considered as teachers lose acting head positions

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 07:00

Updated 27 August 2026 | 11:15 FJT

Under the law, an acting appointment should not continue for more than six months before the position is advertised.

Under the law, an acting appointment should not continue for more than six months before the position is advertised.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Twenty-six teachers face annual salary reductions of about $16,000 after the Ministry of Education revoked their acting appointments as heads of schools.

This prompted the Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) to warn that strike action could be considered.

Some of the affected teachers had been acting as heads of schools for more than six months, while others had remained in the positions for more than four years.

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The issue was raised at the FTA conference in Suva yesterday.

FTA general secretary Paula Manumanunitoga said the teachers were placed in acting positions after vacancies arose, including when heads of schools migrated overseas or died.

Under the law, an acting appointment should not continue for more than six months before the position is advertised.

However, the union said some teachers remained in acting positions for years without the vacancies being advertised or the teachers being confirmed in the roles.

“This happens when the ministry recently revoked their acting appointments,” Mr Manumanunitoga said.

He said the affected teachers would now return to their substantive positions, resulting in their annual salaries dropping from about $34,000 to $18,000 — a difference of about $16,000.

One affected teacher, who asked not to be named, questioned why the acting appointment had been revoked after almost four years.

“Why they have to do it now? I’ve been acting for almost four years,” the teacher said.

Mr Manumanunitoga described the situation as a “big blunder” by the Ministry of Education.

The union said it would continue pushing the Government to resolve outstanding issues affecting teachers and warned that strike action could be considered if the ministry failed to meet its commitments.

Questions sent to Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.

When contacted this morning, Mr Radrodro said the concerns raised were operational matters and should be referred to the permanent secretary for comment.

“The PS needs to respond to these issues,” Mr Radrodro said.

When approached for comment at his office this morning, permanent secretary for Education Navin Raj declined to comment, saying he did not have time.

“I need to attend a meeting,” he said.

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