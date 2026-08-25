Entertainment

Contestant turns Festival spotlight on youth and drugs

Aisea Tamani Rokobiau urges Northern youth to choose hope, education and purpose over drugs

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 11:00

Updated 26 August 2026 | 12:52 FJT

Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North King contestant, Mr Jason’s Reality, Aisea Tamani Rokobiau in Labasa on August 26, 2026.

Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North King contestant, Mr Jason’s Reality, Aisea Tamani Rokobiau in Labasa on August 26, 2026.

Photo: Supplied    

Drugs are not the answer and a person’s background does not determine their future, says Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North King contestant Aisea Tamani Rokobiau.

The 22-year-old, sponsored by Jason’s Reality, is vying for the title at the annual festival, which begins on Saturday at Subrail Park in Labasa. Mr Rokobiau is originally from Naila Village in Tailevu.

His advocacy focuses on drug addiction and solutions, with an emphasis on encouraging young people, particularly those in Labasa and the wider Northern community, to understand that their circumstances do not have to determine their future.

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He wants to encourage young people to choose hope, education and purpose over drugs and destructive choices.

“As someone who loves reading and staying informed about current affairs, I have become increasingly aware of the pressure and challenges facing young people today, particularly the growing concern surrounding drug addiction,” Mr Rokobiau said.

The University of the South Pacific student said the issue was important to him because he believed young people were not the problem but part of the solution.

“I want to use my voice and this platform to remind the youth of Labasa that their circumstances do not have to become their destiny,” he said.

“Your background does not determine your future; it shapes the strength, determination and character you carry into it.

“I believe that instead of judging young people who are struggling, we must reach out, educate them, support them and give them hope.

“I am grateful for this opportunity because I want to use this platform to be a light for others and to remind our youth that our background does not determine our future — it can become the foundation upon which we build our greatness,” he said.

“If my story can give hope to someone who feels forgotten, unheard or defeated, then I would consider that a victory.

“Of course, I would be honoured to be crowned the next king, but for me, the crown is not simply a title. It is a responsibility to serve.”

In 2024, Mr Rokobiau represented Fiji with his team at the World Choir Games in New Zealand, where they won gold.

He said the experience taught him the importance of teamwork, discipline, dedication and representing Fiji with pride.

Mr Rokobiau was also one of the top five finalists in season three of Fiji One’s Vocal Battle, an experience that pushed him beyond his comfort zone and strengthened his confidence.

Beyond his achievements and titles, he wants people to know the person behind them.

“I am someone who has experienced struggle, sacrifice and uncertainty, yet I continue to believe in the power of dreams,” Mr Rokobiau said.

“I am standing now not because my journey was easy, but because I refused to give up. My story is not about where I started. It is about how far I am willing to go.”

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