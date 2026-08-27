Methodist Church net assets climb to $54 million

The Methodist Church in Fiji has strengthened its financial position by more than $3 million, with net assets reaching $54.05 million despite a $2.06 million decline in cash holdings.

The figures, presented at the church’s 2026 Annual Conference (Bose ko Viti), show total assets increased from $55.51 million in 2024 to $58.63 million as at May 31, 2025.

Total liabilities increased marginally from $4.52 million to $4.58 million.

This lifted the church’s net assets by about $3.06 million, from $50.99 million in 2024 to $54.05 million in 2025.

A major contributor to the increase was growth in financial assets, particularly equity investments, which rose from about $37.95 million to $42.22 million.

Property, plant and equipment also increased from $8.42 million to $8.69 million.

The financial report showed the church maintained relatively low liabilities compared with its total asset base.

Accumulated funds increased to $23.27 million, while the unrealised gains reserve reached $30.79 million.

However, cash and cash equivalents declined from about $7.70 million in 2024 to $5.64 million in 2025 — a reduction of about $2.06 million.

The report said the decline reflected changes in the composition of the church’s assets and highlighted the importance of continued attention to cash flow and liquidity management.

The financial report was presented to delegates at the 2026 Annual Conference as an update on the church’s financial position and stewardship of its resources.

Overall, the figures show the church continues to maintain a strong asset base, with net assets growing while liabilities remained relatively stable.