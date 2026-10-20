Youth leader calls for social media ban for under-16s

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Constitution Review 2026: what the Bill would change, and how to have your say

A call to ban social media and TikTok for children aged 16 and under has emerged as a key recommendation during Fiji’s constitutional review consultations.

Youth leader Leone Tagicakibau raised concerns about the impact of online content on young people.

Speaking at the ninth public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill at George Shiu Raj Hall in Rakiraki yesterday, Mr Tagicakibau urged the constitutional review committee to consider restricting children’s access to social media platforms.

He said the increasing use of vulgar language and concerning behavioural changes among young people had raised questions about social media’s influence on the younger generation.

“Let us ban social media and TikTok for sixteen years and under,” Mr Tagicakibau told the committee.

“Sitting here as a young generation, not only a young generation, a young leader of this country, looking at our young generation who have been swayed, and the vulgar language that they are using, it is really disturbing to me.”

He said he supported similar proposals previously raised by the former Minister for Women and the current Minister for Climate Change, calling for restrictions on social media platforms for children aged 16 and under.

Mr Tagicakibau said the proposal aimed to protect young people from harmful online influences and encourage the development of responsible future leaders.





Christianity as a foundational national value

Mr Tagicakibau also called for Christianity to be recognised as a paramount founding national value, citing its historical contribution to Fiji’s spiritual, cultural, educational and community life.

He highlighted the significance of Christianity, particularly among indigenous communities, and said its role in shaping Fiji’s history and national identity should be acknowledged.

However, he stressed that recognising the country’s Christian heritage should go hand in hand with protecting religious freedom and respecting people of all faiths.

He said Fiji’s national identity should reflect its historical foundations while ensuring inclusivity, equality and respect among people of different religions and ethnic backgrounds.





‘Young people are leaders now’

Mr Tagicakibau also raised concerns about the limited representation of young people in national leadership and decision-making.

He called for greater youth participation on boards and in statutory bodies, arguing that young people should not be viewed solely as future leaders.

Instead, he said, they should be given opportunities to contribute to decisions affecting the country now.

His submission highlighted three key issues for the constitutional review committee: protecting children from harmful online influences, recognising Christianity’s historical role in Fiji, and expanding opportunities for young people to participate in national leadership.