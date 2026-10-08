Zhao denies U.S corruption allegations

Businessman Zhao Fugang has categorically denied allegations of significant corruption made against him by the United States Department of State, saying he was given no opportunity to respond before the allegations were made public.

Mr Zhao, director of the Overseas Chinese Service Centre in Fiji, said he had written to the United States Embassy in Suva seeking full particulars of the allegations.

The U.S Department of State announced on Tuesday that it was publicly designating Mr Zhao for his alleged involvement in “significant corruption” on behalf of China-based actors.

The U.S said Mr Zhao had abused his public position by allegedly paying bribes to Fijian citizens to advance China-based government, business and criminal interests.

Mr Zhao rejected the allegations. “I categorically deny the allegations. They are unsubstantiated,” he said.

“Before the statement was published, no one from the United States Embassy or the Department of State contacted me. I was not told of any allegation and was given no opportunity to respond.”

Mr Zhao also said he had not been questioned by any Fijian authority over the allegations and that no charge had been laid against him in Fiji.

The US designation means Mr Zhao and his immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States, according to the Department of State.

Mr Zhao said he respected Fiji’s laws and would cooperate with any lawful inquiry by Fijian authorities.

“I ask the media and the public to respect the presumption of innocence and my family’s privacy.”

The U.S Department of State said the action was part of its efforts to hold accountable people who abuse power for personal gain and to combat corruption that it says fuels drug trafficking, enables transnational criminal organisations and threatens US interests.

The U.S Department of State is the executive department of the US federal government responsible for managing foreign policy, international relations and diplomatic missions.

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