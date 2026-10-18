First-time candidate proposes disability employment targets

People First Party proposed candidate Alsheik Ashad Ali, 23, of Karavi, Ba, says Fiji could introduce a law requiring companies to employ people with disabilities in 10 to 20 per cent of their workforce.

Mr Ali said many people with disabilities struggled to find employment. However, he said businesses would need to be consulted before any decision was made and it was too early to take a firm position.

“If you legislate that at least 10-20 per cent of each and every company needs to accommodate those with disability, we’ll have to see how we can approach this matter,” he said.

Mr Ali is a Justice of the Peace and Commissioner, roles he took up at 19.

He also works as a legal and research assistant at a university. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of the South Pacific and is studying for a postgraduate qualification in diplomacy and international affairs.

This will be his first election.





Why are you contesting?

Mr Ali said people regularly approached him for help with letters, land matters and advice.

“When ministers are not reachable, no one is actually there to listen, we actually rely on you,” he said, recalling what villagers had told him.

He initially declined to contest but later agreed.





What are your priorities?

Agriculture, international affairs, policing, drainage and development.





How will you help ordinary Fijians?

Mr Ali said leaders often acted only when problems became serious.

“We need to stop reacting to issues, and we need to start, like, prevention,” he said.





What is your message to voters?

“Please don’t lose hope, please go out, study the parties, study the manifesto,” he said.

He said a single vote could either spoil or help build the future.