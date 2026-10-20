Today's paperLoginSign up
Politics

‘Gen Z’ urged to claim space in politics

Ria Dutt questions barriers to decision-making, while leaders urge young people to make their voices heard.

Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 04:30

National Youth Council board member Ria Dutt. 

National Youth Council board member Ria Dutt. 

Photo: Talei Matairakula

Young people should not allow themselves to be sidelined within political parties, says National Youth Council board member Ria Dutt.

She questioned why Gen Z was often labelled disengaged from national issues when young people faced barriers to decision-making spaces.

Generation Z (also known as Zoomers) is the demographic cohort of people born from 1997 to 2012

Related stories

Ms Dutt raised the issue during the Fiji Women’s Practice Parliament in Suva yesterday.

She asked how young people could enter political spaces where they felt unwelcome, despite being expected to care about policies and national issues.

Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma said young people could build public trust by raising issues, advocating on digital platforms and demonstrating what they could deliver.

Mr Sharma, who said he had no political background and spent nothing on campaigning, challenged the perception that Gen Z was reluctant to engage.

“I don't know who has said Gen Z's are reluctant,” he said, pointing to young people’s ability to multitask and their involvement in digital spaces.

He said social media gave young people opportunities to advocate for issues, connect with voters and build support ahead of elections.

Mr Sharma said his own path into politics had been unusual, adding that the key question was what a candidate could do and deliver.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua urged young people to choose political parties that aligned with their values and to be mindful of how they were treated within those organisations.

“When you find the party that aligns with your values, make sure that you're not treated like the ‘tea person’ or the person that they send to the shop all the time,” she said.

She encouraged young people to join political parties confidently and understand their position within the organisation.

Explore more on these topics

Fiji

Most popular

A HMNZS Matataua operator with a Fijian colleague remote-guide a USV back to the shoreline
Shipping

137 vessels of interest monitored in Fiji waters

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.
Nation

PM still seeking forgiveness from those he offended

L-R) Ba resident Paul Seforana with the Special Parliamentary Constitutional Committee member Parveen Bala at the public consultation on the draft 2026 Constitution (Amendment) Bill in Ba.
Nation

'Remove immunity for future coup perpetrators'

Fiji Bati rep Waqa Blake scores a try during the Men’s Rugby League World Cup Group A match between Fiji and the Cook Islands. The match took place at Mcdonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia on October 18, 2026. Fiji won 40-12.
Rugby League

Bati turn focus to Australia after cruising past Cook Islands

Action between Macuata and Suva
Rugby

Macuata coach proud despite quarterfinal defeat

Action between BA and Nadroga
Rugby

Captain Volavola urges Nadroga to fix discipline

School students of west schools during the Global Handwashing Day 2026 at Girmit Centre in Lautoka.
Lifestyle

‘Handwashing should be a lifelong habit’

Kinisimere Ranadi at her roadside stall at Navau in Ba.
Lifestyle

Nature’s harvest keeps Ranadi earning at 67

The Celebrity Solstice cruise ship docked at the Lautoka wharf. Inset: Deb and Nick Robinson at the Lautoka Wharf. 
Travel

Retired couple enjoy life of travel, adventure