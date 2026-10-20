‘Gen Z’ urged to claim space in politics

Young people should not allow themselves to be sidelined within political parties, says National Youth Council board member Ria Dutt.

She questioned why Gen Z was often labelled disengaged from national issues when young people faced barriers to decision-making spaces.

Generation Z (also known as Zoomers) is the demographic cohort of people born from 1997 to 2012

Ms Dutt raised the issue during the Fiji Women’s Practice Parliament in Suva yesterday.

She asked how young people could enter political spaces where they felt unwelcome, despite being expected to care about policies and national issues.

Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma said young people could build public trust by raising issues, advocating on digital platforms and demonstrating what they could deliver.

Mr Sharma, who said he had no political background and spent nothing on campaigning, challenged the perception that Gen Z was reluctant to engage.

“I don't know who has said Gen Z's are reluctant,” he said, pointing to young people’s ability to multitask and their involvement in digital spaces.

He said social media gave young people opportunities to advocate for issues, connect with voters and build support ahead of elections.

Mr Sharma said his own path into politics had been unusual, adding that the key question was what a candidate could do and deliver.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua urged young people to choose political parties that aligned with their values and to be mindful of how they were treated within those organisations.

“When you find the party that aligns with your values, make sure that you're not treated like the ‘tea person’ or the person that they send to the shop all the time,” she said.

She encouraged young people to join political parties confidently and understand their position within the organisation.