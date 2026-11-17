The Ministry of Health is facing questions over delays in distributing medical equipment reportedly stored at Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services (FPBS), while hospitals continue to experience shortages of functioning patient monitors.

President and trustee of the International Women’s Association (IWA), Judy Compain, has called on the Ministry to explain why vital signs monitors reportedly purchased through awarded tenders have remained in storage for several months without being calibrated and distributed to health facilities.

Ms Compain said she noticed boxes labelled “Vital Signs Monitors” at the FPBS warehouse in Vatuwaqa while collecting patient monitors purchased by IWA.

She questioned why newly purchased equipment remained in storage while frontline healthcare workers struggled with shortages.

She said she had been informed that eight out of 10 cardiac monitors in one hospital ward were out of order, forcing healthcare workers to use emergency defibrillators to monitor patients’ routine vital signs.

Ms Compain described the situation as heartbreaking and unacceptable, calling for transparency and accountability in the management and distribution of public medical equipment.

Responding to the concerns, Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu said FPBS was a storage facility and that equipment distribution had to follow proper procedures.

He said the Ministry relied on the FPBS team to ensure equipment was properly recorded, monitored and distributed through established processes.

“For me, I make it a priority that the facilities are well equipped and if available, then it should be given out,” Dr Lalabalavu said.

He said newly received machines could not simply be distributed without being properly entered and recorded, as these processes were necessary to ensure accountability, monitoring and servicing of the equipment.

Ms Compain has also called for a comprehensive audit of equipment stored at FPBS, including details of how long it had been in storage and why it had not reached hospitals that needed it.

She said healthcare workers needed functioning equipment, patients deserved safe and reliable care, and taxpayers deserved accountability for public funds spent on medical supplies.

Further questions have been sent to the Minister for Health and Medical Services, with responses awaited.