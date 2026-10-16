Young aspirant eyes General Election

Former youth parliamentarian Nishal Narayan hopes to contest the upcoming General Election, with a focus on youth representation and transforming Fiji’s agriculture sector.

The 19-year-old University of the South Pacific bachelor’s degree student said at least three political parties had expressed interest in having him contest under their banners.

Mr Narayan, who lives in Baulevu, Nausori, confirmed he intended to contest the election but said he would assess the parties’ manifestos once they were released to determine whether their policies aligned with his values and political ambitions.

“I have been approached by a few parties; however, I am waiting for their manifesto to see where my ideology actually fits in,” he said.

During the 2026 Fiji Youth Parliament programme, Mr Narayan took on the role of Minister for Agriculture and said he remained committed to serving and developing the sector.

“I believe in helping youths to realise that agriculture holds a lot of potential and choosing effective leadership plays a crucial part to help the industry and its farmers thrive,” he said.

“I believe I have the guts to make innovative yet sustainable modern changes to grow the agriculture sector from its archaic ways.”

Mr Narayan said youth representation among current Members of Parliament was limited and it was time for young people to change that.

“I decided to participate in the FYP to gain experience and exposure in the field of politics. After this, it has fuelled me to continue my journey in politics,” he said.

Asked about the perception of politics as a dirty game, Mr Narayan said he believed politics itself was not dirty, but the people involved could make it so.

“Your manner of approach towards politics decides your future or sustainability in it,” he said.

Mr Narayan said he had received support from members of the public and businesspeople, who had contacted him by phone and message to encourage him to contest the election.

Asked whether any politicians had inspired him, he said he was motivated by the political contributions of the late former National Federation Party (NFP) leader Jai Ram Reddy and former NFP politician and Leader of the Opposition Ambala Dahyabhai Patel, also known as A.D. Patel.

“Both of them were great leaders I look up to,” he said.