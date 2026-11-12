Immigration confirms departure date for Nigerian boxer

The mysterious Nigerian boxer who accompanied the United States (US)-based South Bay Boxing Promotions (SBBP) team and stayed behind after misplacing his passport will leave Fiji on November 19.

This was confirmed to SUNsports yesterday by Permanent Secretary for Immigration Aliki Salusalu.

The boxer was identified as Adeniji Yusuf, of Lagos.

“He was not detained by Immigration because he holds a valid permit,” Salusalu reiterated.

“We've finally contacted his sponsors, Zeg Boxing Promotion, to pay for his purse and hotel accommodation because they are responsible for him. He is still in Fiji and will be going on November 19.”

Zeg Boxing Promotion promoter Alfaaz Mallam declined to comment on the matter.

“This is a non-issue to me and my promotion. Would you like to deal with my lawyers for answers?” Mallam said.

When contacted, SBBP representative Chauncy Welliver said Yusuf had travelled with the team to assist in the corner. He also confirmed that Yusuf was paid by SBBP.

Asked why Yusuf, rather than John Lewis, was at the official weigh-in ahead of the advertised fight against Anthony “White Sugar” Welsh in Suva last Friday, Welliver said Lewis had been preparing for the bout but was injured a week before the fight.

“John was in training for the agreed fight with Anthony but was injured a week before the fight. John beat Anthony in their first bout and Anthony took seven rounds to win the second bout. This one was to close that chapter of Anthony's career,” Welliver added.