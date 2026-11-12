Mystery Nigerian boxer remains in Fiji
Promoter unaware as Immigration looks into matter
Thursday 12 November 2026 | 12:30
Updated 12 November 2026 | 15:09 FJT
The Nigerian boxer who is still in the country after claiming he lost his passport. On the poster Anthony ‘White’ Sugar was to fight another US boxer John Lewis, who failed to turn-up and this mysterious Nigerian boxer was put to fight him instead, but it also didn’t happen.
Photo: Asenaca Ratu
A Nigerian boxer who accompanied the United States (U.S)- based South Bay Boxing Promotions (SBBP) team is still in the country after it was alleged that he had misplaced his passport.
The Permanent Secretary of Immigration, Aliki Salusalu confirmed yesterday that the boxer was not detained.
“He is a Nigerian national who holds a valid permit and was never detained,” he said.
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