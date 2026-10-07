Nadi bundled out of IDC

The Pacific Heavy Industries Nadi foot­ball side became the first team to bundle out of the FMF Inter-District Cham­pionship (IDC) after being thrashed 5-2 by Khelvin Realtors Lautoka at the National Stadium, Suva, yester­day.

Nadi had lost 3-0 in their Group B opener against Vantex Solution Navua on Tuesday. Today, they face tournament favourites Dayals Steel Ba at 5.30pm.

Speaking to SUNsports, Nadi coach Gurdeep Singh said they had a young team but would be out for a strong finish.

"It will take time for them to grow together and play together as a group but we will regroup and learn from our weaknesses," Singh said.

"We all want to win. They players sacrificed their family time to be with the team, so we will give our best."

IDC hosts Kells Investment/Global Care Suva and Nasinu are on the verge of following Nadi out of the tournament. This was after they drew 2-2. Both teams lost their Group A opening matches on Tuesday.

To qualify for the quarterfinals, Nasinu must beat Extra Supermar­ket Labasa today while Suva should do likewise against Rewa.

Suva head coach Pita Rabo said they would need improve their de­fence.

"We had many chances but the boys did not execute our game plan well. This is football sometimes, we win, lose or draw," he said.

"Playing the last game against Rewa will not be easy for us. We know that they will be sharp and full of fire, but I've told the boys to give everything they have. We must get a win."

Rabo confirmed that goalkeeper Ja­son Rokovucake failed the drug test and has been suspended from the team.

"It's a lesson to him and I hope that he will learn from it," he added.

WHAT'S ON TODAY

National Stadium- llam Kiribati v Nadroga (Premier); 1.30pm Lau­toka v Navua; 3.30pm Nasinu v La­basa; 5.30pm Nadi v Ba; 7.30pm Suva vRewa.

Buckhurst Park- llam Tavua v Fiji Ul7 (P); 1pm Nadogo v Savusavu (Senior); 3pm Dreketi v Northland Tailevu (Senior).

Fiji FA Academy- llam Rakiraki v Taveuni (Senior); 1pm Bua v Lami.

RESULTS

Super Premier: Navua 3-0 Nadi, Rewa 5-0 Nasinu, Ba 2-1 Lautoka, Suva 1-2 Labasa, Lautoka 5-2 Nadi, Suva 2-2 Nasinu

Premier: Seaqaqa 4-2 Kiribati, Tai­levu/Naitasiri 1-1 Tavua, Seaqaqa 1-1 Nadroga, Tailevu/Naitasiri 0-2 Fiji Ul7

Senior: Taveuni 3-0 Savusavu, Na­dogo 2-1 Rakiraki, Dreketi 3-1 Lami, Bua 1-0 Northland Tailevu, Bua 1-3 Dreketi, Taveuni 0-1 Nadogo, Sa­vusavu 2-0 Rakiraki, Northland Tai­levu 2-1 Lami