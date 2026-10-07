Wasasala saves the day for labasa

Veteran Extra Supermarket Labasa strik­er Christopher Wasasala sealed their 2-1 win over Kells Investment/Global Care Centre Suva in their group opener of the FMF Inter-District Championship at the National Stadium on Tuesday night.

Both teams were tied 1-1 at halftime. Labasa took a 1-0 lead from a Wasasala cross, which was headed in by Simione Ragoneturaga.

Suva backed by their vocal fans imme­diately equalised when Andrew Naicker blasted the ball to the top of the net giving Labasa goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau no chance at all.

Tough defence prevented both teams from scoring in the second half.

However, it was in the 90th minute, a long range attempt by Wasasala caught Suva goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake napping as the ball hit the back of the net for the win­ner.