Football

Wasasala saves the day for labasa

Both teams were tied 1-1 at halftime. Labasa took a 1-0 lead from a Wasasala cross, which was headed in by Simione Ragoneturaga.

Thursday 08 October 2026 | 09:00

Labasa

Veteran Extra Supermarket Labasa strik­er Christopher Wasasala sealed their 2-1 win over Kells Investment/Global Care Centre Suva in their group opener of the FMF Inter-District Championship at the National Stadium on Tuesday night.

Both teams were tied 1-1 at halftime. Labasa took a 1-0 lead from a Wasasala cross, which was headed in by Simione Ragoneturaga.

Suva backed by their vocal fans imme­diately equalised when Andrew Naicker blasted the ball to the top of the net giving Labasa goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau no chance at all.

Related stories

Tough defence prevented both teams from scoring in the second half.

However, it was in the 90th minute, a long range attempt by Wasasala caught Suva goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake napping as the ball hit the back of the net for the win­ner.

Explore more on these topics

Fiji Football

Most popular

Tikina Wainikeli Community Policing chairman Benidito Masikau
Nation

Community leaders urged to take stronger role in drug fight

Mr Rabuka urged leaders to come, see and listen to Pacific communities living on the front line of the climate crisis.
Nation

PM rejects claims he overstepped referendum powers

UK Government special rep for climate Rachael Kyte. Photo: PIFs
Nation

UK pledges $25.24m to Pacific Resilience Facility

Rugby Pathways Wolves club from Australiaat St Marcellin Primary School, Suva on September 2, 2026. Photo: loane Asioli
Rugby

Wolves soak in Fiji experience

Former Springboks World Cup-winning coach Jake White
Rugby

White in contention for Flying Fijians coaching role

Viliame Kikau
Rugby

Kikau ruled out of World Cup, Bati to name new captain

W35411 Private Melaia Biu
Lifestyle

Private Biu becomes first female soldier to guard Fiji’s State House

Devotees take part in a Ganesh Chaturthi procession through Suva to Nasese, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Hindu festival.
Culture

Devotees take part in Ganesh immersion procession in Suva

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.
Culture

Minister blames past govt policy for decline of formal Hindi